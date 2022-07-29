Jia Anderson will make his long-awaited return to Cobden's senior side as the Bombers fight to keep their season alive.
Bombers coach Dan Casey confirmed Anderson would line up against Warrnambool on Saturday, in what will be his first senior game since 2019.
Anderson made nine senior appearances in 2019, however was involved in a car accident in early 2021. He missed that season, before returning through the reserves in recent weeks.
Casey said Anderson had been training since pre-season before getting the all-clear to do physical work.
Even naming him in the senior side, the group are that happy for him. It's exciting for him.- Dan Casey
"It's exciting to have him back playing footy for starters and back around the senior group," Casey said.
"He's a very good player. He's been probably the best player in the reserves for the past three weeks.
"Even naming him in the senior side, the group are that happy for him. It's exciting for him and it's a good game to have him back playing."
Anderson has played the past three rounds in the reserves, including a stand-out eight-goal performance against Port Fairy in round 13.
Cobden will be without Tom Spokes (illness) against the Blues, as well as Lachie Davis, who will miss the remainder of the season after shattering his collarbone in the opening minutes against Koroit last round.
Oliver Darcy comes in for Davis.
"He fills positions where we need him," Casey said of Darcy. "He's a good size."
The Bombers will be playing to keep their finals dream alive after losing to Koroit by 60 points last week.
"It was one of those games where I thought we matched them pretty well with the contest around the ground," Casey said. "It was just our 50-50 chances, Koroit just kicked goals out of nothing."
Casey said his group understood how important the game against Warrnambool was, considering it sits two games behind the Blues in fifth place.
"We've been telling our guys if you want to have a crack at finals, these are the games you've got to win," Casey said. "It will be like a finals game really, it will be pretty hot.
"Warrnambool played really well against us the first time, and we had a couple out, but we wouldn't have been able to stop them. We're looking to play a lot better than we did that first time."
The Bombers will make their first appearance on the newly-surfaced Reid Oval this week, with Casey confident the game will be decided in the midfield.
"It's pretty exciting for (the players) to come down and play on that surface," he said. "Our midfielders know the cost of the game. Just nullifying (Warrnambool's) supply going up forward (is important)."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
