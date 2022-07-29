The Standard

Jia Anderson returns for Cobden in 'finals-like' fixture against Warrnambool

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated July 29 2022 - 4:35am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RETURN: Jia Anderson, pictured in 2019, will return to Cobden's senior side on Saturday.

Jia Anderson will make his long-awaited return to Cobden's senior side as the Bombers fight to keep their season alive.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.