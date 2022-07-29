The Standard

Details of Kevin Knowles January court hearing shed light on Kirkstall double murder

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 29 2022 - 5:36am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shooting victim: Kevin Knowles was gunned down after ongoing harassment of Travis Cashmore's friend.

Details of a court hearing in January this year shed more light on what led to last week's double murder/suicide at Kirkstall.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.