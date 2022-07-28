Kolora-Noorat may be winless from 15 rounds but coach Carolyn Carlin insists that it's not all doom and gloom for her side.
The Power are in the midst of a rebuild, with Carlin confirming the young side had just one player return from the 2021 season.
"It's been terrific to see how they've bonded together and come together as a team. It's made my job a lot easier," Carlin said.
"The score tells you one thing whether you win or lose to me there's so much more with the game of netball and a team that presents itself each week."
The Power have shown that they are on the right path with obvious signs of improvement.
The side only lost to Old Collegians by six goals in round nine and pushed fifth-placed Dennington in round 12, going down by just 12 goals.
"We've set little goals throughout the season and once the second half kicked over we wanted to make sure we were better than the first time," Carlin said.
"The girls have really developed in themselves and trust each other.
"I couldn't be more proud of the way they've been presenting themselves for the second half of the season.
"I just think they've just taken onboard what's been coming each week and not worrying who the opposition is."
The Power face fourth-placed South Rovers on Saturday.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
