Hampden league round 15 live blog

With just four home-and-away rounds remaining in the 2022 Hampden league season, things are set to heat up in the last push for finals selections.
On Saturday, Warrnambool Standard sports journalist Justine McCullagh-Beasy will be on the sidelines at Reid Oval for Warrnambool's clash against Cobden, while Meg Saultry makes the trek to Hamilton where the Roos host South Warrnambool.
Advertisement
Meanwhile North Warrnambool will welcome Terang Mortlake to Bushfield, Camperdown goes up against ladder leaders Koroit and Portland host the luckless Port Fairy.
Follow the action here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.