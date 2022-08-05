The Standard
Updated

Father and son deny sexually assaulting teen boy in Warrnambool County Court trial

By Jessica Howard and Andrew Thomson
Updated August 7 2022 - 11:32pm, first published August 5 2022 - 1:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Father and son learn fate in trial

UPDATED: A jury has taken about 30 minutes to find a father and son not guilty of sexually assaulting a teen boy who used to be their neighbour.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.