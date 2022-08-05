The Standard

Father and son deny sexually assaulting teen boy in Warrnambool County Court trial

By Jess Howard and Andrew Thomson
Updated August 5 2022 - 1:28am, first published 1:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Father and son deny sexually assaulting teen boy

A Southern Grampians father and son have denied sexual assaulting a teen boy in the early 2000s.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.