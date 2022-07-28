Re-developed Reid Oval is expected to host both the Hampden league and Warrnambool District league grand finals this season.
Both of the football and netball leagues will go to board meetings in coming days and weeks to tick off the two marquee events at the facility after concerns were raised by clubs as to the suitability for players and spectators.
Concerns surrounding getting portable toilets into the facility, having access to hot water and the car parking situation were discussed with leagues at a meeting with Warrnambool City Council on Tuesday.
Hampden league president Shane Threlfall told The Standard he was satisfied with how the Reid Oval was tracking after the meeting and was confident the grand final would be held at the venue.
"Some of our concerns, which mostly centred around player comfort and spectator comfort, were discussed and council has assured us that by finals it'll be ready to go," he said.
"These were the concerns of clubs passed onto us so we needed to be comfortable it'd be sorted.
"It's still needing to be discussed at board level obviously but in terms of availability it'll be the grand final.
"We'll make decisions surrounding all our finals shortly but I'm happy to go to the board and say 'the Reid Oval will be fantastic for us (on grand final day)'."
Threlfall said it was vital the Hampden league grand final returned to the venue.
"The playing surface is simply sensational, that's never been an issue there," he said.
"As a league we want to get back to the Reid for our grand final, so we're looking forward to that."
Warrnambool and District league president Kylie Murphy also confirmed its board would meet on Tuesday night to discuss finals but was confident the Reid Oval would host both the preliminary final and grand final.
"We'll make the final decisions on where all finals will be hopefully on Tuesday night," she said.
"I think I'm confident and I'm hoping the board will be too but coming out of the meeting with council, it was very positive, they answered a lot of the questions and queries people had, I've taken that to the board and we'll discuss that Tuesday night.
"I don't want to make that decision on my own, but I'm confident we can have (the preliminary final and grand final) at Reid Oval."
Murphy added there would be a limit on spectators entering the facility in cars across the finals.
"At this stage it'll be limited cars, they can't give me an exact number but people need to know there will be limited parking and it'll be for first in and for clubs first," she said.
