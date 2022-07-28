Terang Mortlake teenager Xavier Vickers has been one of his side's shining lights this year.
In his first year the midfielder has made a smooth transition to the top-level and is thriving for the ninth-placed Bloods.
Vickers has featured in all 14 games for Terang Mortlake and has been named in its best players on eight occasions.
"It's been good, I'm enjoying it," Vickers said of his move to senior football.
"It's definitely a big step up from the 18s though. The game's a lot faster and definitely goes a lot longer. So the body definitely feels it a lot more.
"I'm just trying to do the best I can to get the team the win."
Vickers has been a Blood his whole life and relishes the club's culture.
"I grew up with a lot of the boys so it's good," he said.
"It's real inviting, everyone in the seniors gets around you and everyone knows each other."
Three of Terang Mortlake's four wins have come after round nine, highlighting its improvement as the season has progressed.
Victories against higher-ranked Camperdown and Hamilton stand out while it only lost to fifth-placed Warrnambool by six points in round 13.
Vickers likes where the club is heading.
"Definitely the second half of the season we're competing a lot more with sides," he said.
"To get the win against Hamilton, that was pretty big.
"Hopefully we can keep the form going onto next season, have a good year and hopefully play finals.
"(The club's future is) definitely positive because there's a lot of young boys coming up.
"If we can stick together we should hope to play finals in the future."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
