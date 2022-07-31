The Standard

Warrnambool drug offender given second chance on correction order

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated July 31 2022 - 11:47pm, first published 11:30pm
Prosecution drops trafficking charge against man arrested in drug operation

A Warrnambool man was caught with quantities of drugs, cash and weapons just months after being convicted over his involvement in a large-scale drug operation in the south-west.

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

