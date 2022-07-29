Man committed to stand trial over alleged firearm burglary

A Warrnambool man charged over the theft of firearms has been committed to stand trial but a magistrate has warned it's an "extremely weak case".
Jason Ryan appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday for a committal hearing.
Advertisement
He is charged over alleged burglaries and thefts at properties in Mortlake and Mount Noorat in November and December last year.
The court heard the more serious alleged offending related to a burglary in Mortlake where Mr Ryan allegedly scoped out a property before stealing a firearm safe and three guns, which remain outstanding.
Mr Ryan's partner Carmen Leslie allegedly helped the accused man move the heavy gun safe to their vehicle in the early hours of the morning.
She claims she had no idea the item they were stealing was a gun safe.
During the committal hearing, the court heard the man and woman's mobile phones pinged off phone towers located within a close proximity to the alleged crime scenes at Mortlake and Mount Noorat.
There was no forensic evidence, such as DNA, left at either scene and CCTV footage did not accurately identify the man and woman.
But a jumper, which the prosecution says is "distinctive", observed in the footage was allegedly found at the man's property during a subsequent search warrant.
A witness also allegedly observed Mr Ryan's white Subaru wagon in Mount Noorat at the time of the alleged burglary.
Mr Ryan's lawyer argued there was insufficient evidence for a jury to be able to consider a conviction.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said the case was "barely over the line" but there were issues for a jury to consider.
"I make the comment that this is an extremely weak case against Mr Ryan but that will be a matter for the director (of public prosecutions)," he said.
Mr Ryan pleaded not guilty to the offences and will face a directions hearing in Melbourne County Court next month.
Ms Leslie will appear in the Magistrates Court at a later date.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.