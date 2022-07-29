The Standard

Man committed to stand trial over alleged firearm burglary in Mortlake

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated July 29 2022 - 2:38am, first published 12:00am
A Warrnambool man charged over the theft of firearms has been committed to stand trial but a magistrate has warned it's an "extremely weak case".

