The Standard

South-west woman eyes career in dairy industry

July 29 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PASSIONATE: Caitlin Martin is keen to pursue a career in the dairy industry. She was recently awarded a DemoDAIRY scholarship.

Two years ago Caitlin Martin got her first real taste of dairying.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.