The 2022 season has been a different challenge for Camperdown assistant coach Cameron Spence but it's one he is embracing.
The 26-year-old midfielder plays his 100th senior game for a considerably younger Camperdown outfit than previous years when the Magpies face Koroit on Saturday.
"It's been a bit of a learning curve to try and coach them," Spence said.
"I'm used to coaching older heads.
"It's been a bit more challenging to try and coach the younger fellas.
"It's been a good experience."
The youth-laden Magpies have started to find their feet across the last two rounds after struggling for form.
The side had just two wins from its first 12 matches but has since won consecutive games against fourth-placed Portland and bottom side Port Fairy.
Spence predicted a bright future for the team and said the "penny's dropped" for some of the younger members.
He said finals were "definitely a possibility in the coming years" and is hoping for a good finish to the season.
"I couldn't tell you what our average age would be of the team but it would be pretty young," Spence said.
"If the boys stick around and stick at it, it's definitely in good hands."
Spence played his first senior game with Camperdown as a 17-year-old before committing to the assistant coach role five years ago.
He has spent his footballing career with the Magpies, apart from a one-year stint in 2019 with Queensland-based NEAFL side Redland.
"It's good to finally get there," Spence said of reaching game 100.
"I definitely love the club, love the people around it and love Nev (Swayn) as the head coach."
Spence is yet to taste the ultimate glory with Camperdown but came close in 2018, when the Magpies fell 11-points short against Koroit in the grand final.
Spence was influential that year, earning selection in the Magpies' best players 10 times from 13 games.
He listed the Magpies' "unbelievable" campaign from four years ago as one of his favourite highlights.
As for his personal form, Spence said he started 2022 in good touch but had been hampered by groin troubles since.
He has moved from the midfield to the forward line but is hoping to work his way back into the midfield.
Camperdown will begin Saturday's match as heavy underdogs against ladder-leader Koroit but Spence is eager nonetheless.
"It's always good to see where you're at against a very good team," he said.
