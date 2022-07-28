A Portland man was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning after a routine intercepted allegedly uncovered $6000 of methamphetamine.
Rocky Harrison, 29, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday where he made an unsuccessful bail application.
Advertisement
Magistrate Peter Mellas said while the man had showed exceptional circumstances why he should be released from custody, he was an unacceptable risk of re-offending.
Refused bail, he will face Portland Magistrates Court on August 16.
On Thursday the court heard Mr Harrison was already on bail for charges of unlawful assault, affray and making threats to inflict serious injury when he was intercepted by police at 1.17am Thursday.
One of his bail conditions included an overnight curfew.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Bec Clarke said the man was the passenger in a van intercepted in Warrnambool's Selby Road.
She said he appeared nervous and agitated and police had a reasonable suspicion there were drugs concealed in the van.
A search allegedly uncovered 1.36 grams of green vegetable matter believed to be cannabis.
When told he was under arrest, Mr Harrison resisted and attempted to conceal something in his jumper, the court heard.
Senior Constable Clarke said the accused was taken to the ground with appropriate tactical police technique and then handcuffed due to his aggressive state.
She alleged Mr Harrison was found in possession of two bags of methamphetamine totalling 8.56 grams - more than double the amount considered a traffickable quantity.
The drugs have a street value of about $6000.
At the time of the alleged offending the man was on two community correction orders.
He has 15 pages of criminal history and recently served 35 days in jail.
The court heard the drugs seized by police had not yet been tested and it would take weeks for them to be sent off to be forensically analysed.
Mr Harrison's lawyer said he faced a significant risk of spending more time in custody than he would be sentenced to.
The accused man's mother said she suffered health issues and her son was her carer.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.