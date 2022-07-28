The Standard

Portland man on bail allegedly caught in Warrnambool with methamphetamine worth $6000

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated July 28 2022 - 2:47am, first published 2:30am
A Portland man was allegedly caught with $6000 of methamphetamine in the early hours of Thursday. This is a file photo.

A Portland man was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning after a routine intercepted allegedly uncovered $6000 of methamphetamine.

