Site works begin ahead of major upgrade to Warrnambool sewage plant

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated July 28 2022 - 7:13am, first published 5:30am
Upgrade: Warrnambool's sewage treatment plant is about to get a major upgrade.

Preparation works for the long-awaited major upgrade of Warrnambool Sewage Treatment Plan will begin this week with contractors clearing the site.

