Charity to celebrate 80 years of helping people in need in south-west

The former Warrnambool mayor said despite changing times and an influx in the variety of welfare and disability providers, challenges remained and people continued to seek help. "In the past people were unable to get work," Mr Daffy said. "Now there's the element who can't work or have mental illnesses and drugs. You can't help them until they want to help themselves and the facilities are there if they want help. I think one of the problems for some of the older people living on their own who are regularly looking for help is loneliness."