Call to review FMD compo scheme

An outbreak of foot and mouth disease would be "horrific" for Australia, Wannon MP Dan Tehan said, and called the compensation scheme to be reviewed.
Mr Tehan said the government wasn't taking the issue seriously enough and was too slow to act.
Many farmers had told him that it was "too little, too late", he said.
The former minister for trade and tourism said he was hearing from farmers who were calling for borders to be temporarily closed while the country put measures in place.
He said that what happened in the UK was horrific and there was no sugarcoating the fact that it would be horrific in Australia too if it did get in.
He said if foot and mouth got into the feral animal population, eradication would become very difficult.
"It's very scary," he said.
Mr Tehan said the compensation scheme in Australia was "basic" and there was no detail on how it would be rolled out.
He said the model it was based on was fundamentally flawed and there needs to be more discussions around whether the scheme was adequate.
He said if you were the first farm to be affected, the price of compensation might be OK but by the time more farms were infected the price may drop and farmers could end up getting less than what their stock was worth.
Farmers fear an outbreak in Australia could cause an oversupply and lead to the price crashing. "It's the most important thing to be taking measures to prevent it getting in," Mr Tehan said.
The federal government's agriculture minister Murray Watt was contacted for comment.
Advertisement
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
