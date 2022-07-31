The Standard

Wannon MP calls for discussion on FMD compensation scheme

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
July 31 2022 - 1:00am
Call to review FMD compo scheme

It's very scary

- Dan Tehan

An outbreak of foot and mouth disease would be "horrific" for Australia, Wannon MP Dan Tehan said, and called the compensation scheme to be reviewed.

