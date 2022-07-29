Letters: More train pain for south-west - but this time with no refreshments

It is scandalous that the proposed new trains on the Warrnambool line will have less seating and no food or drink available.
Travel from Warrnambool to Melbourne takes over three hours, even with the proposed new trains - far too long for no food or drink.
Advertisement
David Hounslow, Warrnambool
WHAT DO YOU THINK? HAVE YOUR SAY AT THE BOTTOM OF THE ARTICLE
I cannot believe it. I am agreeing with Matthew Guy on 'Rail Fail' (The Standard, July 27).
After reading The Standard on Saturday to find out that we have spent $510 million so far or $1.88 million per rail kilometre (270.82) to Melbourne to have not 1km per hour improvement on what we currently have.
How many more millions is required for the stated speed of the VLocity trains?
Do yourself a favour and look at the Victorian government Department of Transport website and go on a virtual tour of the VLocity train on the North East Line.
Cost: $13.88 million per set (three carriages). Look at key benefits: Can run faster speeds of up to 130km/h than the current classic fleet trains. 115km/h - only 15 km/h faster than we have now.
It has no overhead storage. Wasted space. Suitcases and bags need to go in a designated compartment at the rear of carriage. More lost seating space.
Advertising billboard for food takes up more seating space. Put it on the back wall of the cafe bar. Only two toilets on a three-car set. Not a toilet for every carriage. Total of 111 people per toilet.
Then we can talk about the environment.
Can the V/Line rep tell us how much to electrify the 270.82km? Will it be more or less than the $1.88 million we have already spent for naught?
Peter Brown, Warrnambool
The train-travelling public between Warrnambool and Melbourne have for more than two years endured delays, interruptions and road coaches replacing trains to eventually be given an inferior service (The Standard, July 22). I make the following observations:
The new trains will not complete the trip any faster; the VLocity carriages cater more for short trips and will not be as comfortable for the three-and-a-half-hour Warrnambool trip; the buffet service will be removed. I'm certain the people surveyed (no one I know) said a fast and reliable service was what they wanted, but were they asked/told the buffet would be removed? I suspect they were misled by omission. Needing to remove 42 seats for a buffet seems like an exaggeration. One buffet per train is adequate. Even plane flights as short as one hour (e.g. Melbourne to Mildura) provide a cup of tea or coffee.
The south-west region is again thrown crumbs by the state Labor Government. Our Liberal representative in a Labor Government has little clout.
Advertisement
Oh, to get a little more of the money poured into metro Melbourne...
Well PTV and state Labor government, when are you going to properly fund the south-west for the huge contribution it makes to the prosperity of Victoria?
Geoffrey Grec, Warrnambool
The Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission (ACQSC) has deemed Lyndoch Living (LL) to be non-compliant for nearly 70 per cent (16/24) of the standards assessed over its three centres in Warrnambool and Terang.
During a radio interview, a Lyndoch Living representative affirmed that the non-compliance issues were just about paperwork and not about actual outcomes for residents.
Advertisement
This is contrary to the findings of the ACQSC in their extensive written reports.
The recent article in The Standard in regards to the deplorable treatment of Deb Buckle's mum as a LL resident sadly dovetails with LL being deemed non-compliant in so many crucial areas.
LL also claimed on radio the community discontent was being fanned by a small cohort of people.
In stark contrast, respected MP Roma Britnell said of the issues she has had to deal with over her seven years as an elected representative of the people, complaints about LL had been the most common community concern.
Gandhi once said the true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.
Using that yardstick begs the question: how would Gandhi currently measure up LL?
Advertisement
Dr Michael McCluskey, Warrnambool
The Western District Community response to our call to help flood-affected people in the Northern Rivers Region in NSW has been overwhelming.
On behalf of the Wardell CORE, we thank all individual crafters, contributors and the many community organisations that have given so much.
The workmanship of all the handmade items donated is outstanding and greatly appreciated by all those in need.
Items received - beanies, scarves, jumpers, slippers, gloves, knitted and crocheted blankets, sewn quilts, new jackets, vests, windcheaters and warm thick socks - have been forwarded to Wardell Core and distributed.
Advertisement
We have sent via Australia Post more than 100kg in weight, for which the East Warrnambool Rotary Group have kindly paid the postage.
Thank you to John MacInnes from 3WAY FM, 3YB Community Calendar, local businesses who put up promotional posters, and those who added the information to their e-newsletters and to The Standard for the support in promoting the appeal.
Thank you also to the staff at The Archie Graham Community Centre who have permitted the centre to be the drop-off point for donated items.
Our project has come to an end effective from today. Therefore, we will no longer be collecting donations.
We would like to extend our gratitude and sincere thanks to everyone who has supported the cause to help the people of the Northern Rivers District.
Judy Mattner and Ev Hall, Warrnambool
Advertisement
HAVE YOUR SAY BELOW
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.