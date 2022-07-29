Letters: More train pain for south-west - but this time with no refreshments

The new trains will not complete the trip any faster; the VLocity carriages cater more for short trips and will not be as comfortable for the three-and-a-half-hour Warrnambool trip; the buffet service will be removed. I'm certain the people surveyed (no one I know) said a fast and reliable service was what they wanted, but were they asked/told the buffet would be removed? I suspect they were misled by omission. Needing to remove 42 seats for a buffet seems like an exaggeration. One buffet per train is adequate. Even plane flights as short as one hour (e.g. Melbourne to Mildura) provide a cup of tea or coffee.