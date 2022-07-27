A Koroit man who lost the plot in a dispute over pets has been fined $1000 after threatening to kill cats.
Benjamin Chase White, 35, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court to using threatening words, driving a vehicle that deliberately lost traction and careless driving.
Advertisement
Magistrate Peter Mellas said White's actions were not justified or proper.
"You lost the plot this day," he told White.
"You are now 35 not three and you should be able to pull yourself up.
"You have now been through enough programs to pull yourself up and put those strategies into practice.
"You have pleaded guilty to offences but these happened in a suburban street and lead to people thinking 'my neighbourhood is going to the pack'."
White has a significant prior criminal history but he was last before court in 2016.
Police prosecutor Carolyn Howe said that on December 12 last year the White family dog got out and was at a neighbouring property where it was being persuaded to leave and threatened to be killed.
White went to the property where there was a verbal disagreement during which he threatened to kill and gut cats.
Then at 1.45pm on December 29 the victims observed the dog back at the end of their driveway.
White arrived and there was a short conversation during which he said: "Where's the f...ing cats, Im going to kill them'.
There was a verbal confrontation, White got in his vehicle, screeched his tyres which produced smoke and noise and he accelerated away at a rapid rate.
White was arrested and told police he had a ute door slammed on his foot, someone ran at his vehicle armed with a brick and he thought his ute was going to be smashed.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.