The Standard

Offender told to use program strategies to de-escalate situations after losing the plot

AT
By Andrew Thomson
July 27 2022 - 11:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Koroit man who lost the plot in a dispute over pets has been fined $1000 after threatening to kill cats.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.