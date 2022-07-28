If you'd like your event to feature in What's On, email lillian.altman@warrnamboolstandard.com.au or warrnamboolstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au by 3pm on Wednesday the week of the event. Include the name, location and time of the event.
KARAOKE: Vic Hotel, from 9pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Music students and Gabby Steel, Noodledoof, 6pm-9pm. Jayden Lillyst, The Cally Hamilton, from 8pm. Johnny and Russell, Kirkstall Hotel, evening.
HISTORY: Port Fairy Historical Society SS casino 140th Anniversary, from 1.30pm.
DANCE: Kate Bush Wuthering Heights flash mob, Fletcher Jones Gardens, 1pm.
FOOTBALL: Hampden: Warrnambool v Cobden, Reid Oval, 2pm. Warrnambool and District: South Rovers v Kolora-Noorat, Walter Oval, 2.20pm.
BASKETBALL: Big V women's: Warrnambool v Warrandyte, ARC Stadium, from 5.30pm, men's: Warrnambool v Bulleen, from 7.30pm.
PLANTING: National tree day, The Flume carpark, 10am-noon.
LIVE MUSIC: Lost in Suburbia, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm. Matt Price, Cally Hotel, from 10pm.
SHEEP: Sheepvention Rural Expo, various events at various times, Hamilton Showgrounds, Sunday to Tuesday.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
