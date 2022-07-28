The Standard
Sheepvention Rural Expo is running at Hamilton Showgrounds July 31 to August 2

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated July 28 2022 - 3:42am, first published 3:00am
Sheepvention Rural Expo is running at Hamilton Showgrounds July 31 to August 2.

