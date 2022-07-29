PORTLAND residents will soon have to travel to Warrnambool, Hamilton or Mount Gambier to watch a film, with the town's cinema ceasing operation this weekend.
Showbiz Cinemas Portland's final day of operation is Sunday due to a lack of commercial viability.
The single screen operated out of Portland Arts Centre as an agreement between Showbiz Enterprises and Glenelg Shire Council for the past six years.
Glenelg mayor Anita Rank said she was disappointed to see this service end but understood the decision.
"Showbiz was committed to returning to operation in Portland after the industry faced financial hardship during COVID-19 lockdowns," Cr Rank said.
"They've come to the realisation they require an exclusive multi-screen business venue which offers general fit for cinema purpose for commercial success."
Twilight Cinemas began a trial commercial cinema operation at Portland Arts Centre (PAC) in 2016.
After searching unsuccessfully for a suitable Portland venue to relocate their operation with an additional two screens, Showbiz Enterprises entered into a service agreement with the council in 2018 to use PAC.
Showbiz Cinemas director Andrew Taylor said while the agreement was extended multiple times, it was no longer commercially viable.
"As a cinema only the building wasn't fit for purpose," he said.
"Running as a part-time cinema with a single screen isn't commercially viable long-term.
"Council were very good and we had to work in with user groups.
"There were times we missed big movies like the 2021 James Bond film No Time to Die and Jurassic World Dominion this year because of the live shows - being run at PAC with movies were unable to be screened during those times."
Mr Taylor said all management staff were successful in finding other employment.
He said Showbiz was working on other sites for the cinema.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
