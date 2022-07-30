JACE Nepean has shared a special moment with his parents after his mother was discharged from hospital in time to see him receive a state award.
The year 12 Emmanuel College student was presented with the 2021 Premier's VCE Awards. He was the only student in the south-west to receive a top score in any subject in the 2021 Victorian Certificate of Education cohort. "It was surprising really - I didn't expect it last year," he said.
He received the award at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on July 20 for getting a perfect study score of 50 in physics.
"It was great to have mum there because she was in hospital for about nine weeks and was discharged two days before the award ceremony," Jace said.
"It was a long day because there was 298 students getting awards (across 90 subjects) - it was a quick walk up (onto the stage) and a handshake.
Jace was part of an accelerated program allowing students to study two year 12 subjects (units 3 and 4) in year 11.
He also undertook mathematical methods in 2021, receiving a study score of 49.
This year Jace is studying four subjects: French, English, chemistry and specialist mathematics.
"There's probably a bit more pressure this year because I feel like I have to try and get similar results - which I might not," he said. "It's hard to tell because the workload has been crazy - it's been so full on for everyone."
Jace has applied for early acceptance into ANU's Bachelor of Philosophy (Honours) course and will find out in September if he has been accepted.
Outside of school, during the summer, Jace is a volunteer lifeguard with Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
