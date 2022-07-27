The Standard

2021-22 minor premiers Merrivale gearing up for Warrnambool and District division one season

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated July 27 2022 - 8:02am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TICKING ALONG: Merrivale captain-coach Justin Lynch says the Tigers are focused on improving in certain areas.

Merrivale captain-coach Justin Lynch expects his group to bounce into the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one season with renewed energy and focus.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.