Warrnambool surfer relives near-death experience

Warrnambool's Garry Druitt got an up-close view of how close he came to death.
The 71-year-old, who suffered a heart attack while surfing at the Flume in Warrnambool on March 4, featured on an episode of television show Emergency last week.
Advertisement
Viewers heard how doctors had grave concerns for Mr Druitt, who arrived at the Royal Melbourne Hospital via the HEMS 4 helicopter after he was pulled from the surf and revived.
Dr Cailtin Young, a senior emergency registrar, said his chances of survival were slim.
"The patient is on life support after a cardiac arrest on his surfboard," Dr Young said.
"This patient is absolutely critically unwell. He would be in our highest level of injury or illness.
"We know that after an arrest out in the community, the rate of survival is incredibly low."
The doctors were told that people on the beach witnessed "some seizure activity" before Mr Druitt fell off his surfboard and into the water.
"Garry was clinically dead for seven minutes before he was brought back to life by his surfing mates," Dr Young said.
Senior emergency physician Dr Martin Dutch expressed grave fears for Mr Druitt, saying his heart was "beating very sluggishly".
Doctors were concerned he may have had a stroke that led to the near-drowning.
"We know he's had a cardiac arrest, we know he's had a near-drowning but we don't know what's caused it and then we need to think about the amount of time he was having CPR and whether his brain was getting enough oxygen," Dr Young said.
However, a CT scan revealed he had not suffered a stroke.
What it did reveal was a large amount of fluid on his lungs.
"Fortunately for Garry his brain didn't show any evidence of a big stroke and his lungs didn't show any evidence of a big blood clot," Dr Dutch said.
"They did show something else, which is very concerning - I've never seen so much water in a chest before - Garry's lungs are full of water."
In addition to that Dr Dutch was concerned about the significant amount of sand in Mr Druitt's eyes.
"We're going to have to do some corneal care," he said.
In a move that would surprise most viewers, Dr Dutch asked for someone to bring him a dustbuster.
Advertisement
"It sounds low priority, but a dustbuster would be good," Dr Dutch said.
"Dustbusters are used routinely in emergency departments - people are normally covered in dirt twigs, in glass from windshields and and in Garry's case, sand."
The episode also showed the confronting moment when Dr Young rang Mr Druitt's wife Eva, who was back home in Warrnambool waiting for news.
"He's in a pretty bad way," Dr Young told Mrs Druitt.
"We just don't know how long his brain has been without good oxygen."
Mr Druitt, who woke up two days after the near-drowning, said it was quite a shock to watch the episode.
Advertisement
"It was a bit surreal," he said.
"It was like watching someone else, but it was me."
Mr Druitt said he had no memory of being in the surf that day so the episode helped him put together some of the pieces of the puzzle.
He agreed to appear on the episode in the hope it would encourage other people aged over 40 years to get regular health checks.
Mr Druitt said he felt lucky to be alive after the incident, but the episode had shown him exactly how lucky he was to survive.
He said he would be forever grateful to his rescuers and the doctors at South West Healthcare's Warrnambool Base Hospital and the Royal Melbourne Hospital.
Advertisement
"The staff were fantastic," he said.
Mr Druitt caught up with his rescuers recently.
He said there were no words to describe how grateful he was.
Dr Dutch also paid tribute to the people who brought Mr Druitt back to life on the day he nearly drowned.
"Garry's case is a good example of what we call the chain of survival," Dr Dutch said.
"Without people learning CPR and calling the ambulance, Garry wouldn't have survived."
Advertisement
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.