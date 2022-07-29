JEREMY Hausler has six Hampden league premierships to his name.
His inspiration for winning another isn't personal. Rather, it's about those around him.
Advertisement
"His drive is to try and get someone else one who has missed out, that's one thing he's been big on," long-time friend and teammate Brett Harrington said ahead of Hausler's 200th senior game for Koroit on Saturday.
"It's not just look at yourself but look at others and try and get them the same success and they can pass it on too."
Hausler - one of two players to feature in the Saints' six straight premiership run between 2014 and 2019 - is considered one of the competition's premier ruckmen.
He is also a dangerous option in the forward line.
"He is a good communicator out there and good with the players who are coming through," Harrington said.
"His ruck work is second-to-none. He's a good tap ruckman. He generally puts it (the ball) in the right spot and makes us midfielders look good.
"He is such a well-respected player."
Midfielder Harrington, who is sidelined with a foot injury, and Hausler are long-time mates.
"I am in his wedding (party) in a couple of months' time and he was in my wedding," he said.
"He's a good fun person to be around and we have a lot in common.
"It's good playing with your close mates and I think that is why we've all stuck together."
Harrington said Hausler, who went Under the Auld Pump in The Standard earlier this month, would marry his partner Shay after the football season.
"It's in October in Queensland so we'll take off there for a week or so and make a bit of a holiday out of it," he said.
Koroit coach Chris McLaren was full of praise for Hausler and the impact he'd had since arriving at Victoria Park from Mininera and District league club Hawkesdale-Macarthur.
"I think he's been the dominant ruckman in the competition for probably 10 years," he said.
Advertisement
"I know our midfielders speak so highly of him and the first look (at the ball) he gives them.
"He very, very rarely plays poorly and he's dangerous when he goes forward."
McLaren said Hausler was consistent, reliable, resilient and "doesn't miss too many games".
"The thing that stands out for me is how he plays every week," he said.
"We went up to Cobden last weekend in really tough conditions - it was raining all day - and at this time of the year the ground is quite heavy and he still marked the ball and handled the ball well."
Advertisement
Hausler's milestone match will be against Camperdown at Leura Oval.
MORE SPORT:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.