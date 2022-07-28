South-west residents forced to travel on deteriorating roads are being treated like second-class citizens, according to state opposition leader Matthew Guy.
Mr Guy was in Warrnambool on Tuesday and was asked about the state of the region's roads.
He said the state government was "putting up signs and lowering speed limits" on poor stretches of road.
"That's not an answer, it's not a solution," Mr Guy said.
"No one in Melbourne would put up with that so why does country Victoria have to put up with it?"
Mr Guy said providing additional funding for country roads would be a priority for a Coalition government if it is elected in November.
"What's in need at the moment is country and regional roads and that's an absolute priority for us," he said.
Tim Brown, who lives in Bostocks Creek, said he was appalled by the state of the region's roads.
"The majority of the road surfaces are beyond repair and extremely unsafe in many areas," Mr Brown said.
He said he had been hit with increasing repair bills due to the poor state of the roads.
"I've done thousands of dollars damage to my suspension, buckled rims, snapped shockers and prematurely worn tyres and suspension bushes," Mr Brown said. "The surfaces we're expected to drive on cause friction and wear tyres up to twice as fast."
Minister for Roads and Road Safety Ben Carroll said the state government had conducted extensive works on south-west roads.
"We know how critical South West roads are to tourism and the region's dairy industry, which is why we have delivered significant works on key routes to keep motorists on the move and provide safer and more reliable journeys," Mr Carroll said.
"Matthew Guy may think south-west Victorians have forgotten his party's reputation of cuts and closures, but rest assured their legacy of empty promises lives on in the minds of many."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
