Man admits trying to run down woman

Man pleads guilty to trying to run down a woman

By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 27 2022 - 1:48am, first published 1:40am
A former Warrnambool drug and alcohol counsellor who tried to run down a woman while drunk in his car is being assessed for another community corrections order.

