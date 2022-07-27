Man admits trying to run down woman

A former Warrnambool drug and alcohol counsellor who tried to run down a woman while drunk in his car is being assessed for another community corrections order.
Jon Benson, 36, now of Manifold Street, Woolsthorpe, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning to reckless conduct endangering serious injury, breaching bail and court orders, making threats to kill and causing criminal damage.
Advertisement
Benson also had other assault matters listed which he had pleaded not guilty to and he previously rejected a sentence indication of 10 months' imprisonment for all his matters.
Magistrate Peter Mellas has stood the sentencing down so Benson can be assessed for his suitability to do a CCO after already serving 118 days pre-sentence detention.
It's expected to come back to court and be finalised this afternoon.
Benson was not in court as he lives with his parents, who both have COVID.
Police prosecutor Carolyn Howe told the court that at 5.15pm on February 11 this year Benson was driving his gold Holden Statesman along Whites Road in Warrnambool.
He yelled out to people and threw a beer bottle while they took images of him.
He drove off, did a U-turn and headed back, mounting a footpath and drove close to a woman.
She stepped back to avoid being run down.
Benson again left but then returned 30 seconds later and witnesses tried to calm him down.
By 7.15pm that evening Benson had returned to his home where he smashed up his own vehicle with a baseball bat.
He was armed with a bottle and knife when he approached a neighbour, threatened to kill him and he stabbed a flywire door.
Police were called and when they arrived they found Benson was still armed with the knife.
Officers negotiated with Benson and arrested him.
He told them he had just snapped.
The woman who narrowly missed being run down said in a victim impact statement she had horrific nightmares about running away from the car.
"I think every day how close I was to death," she said, explaining the incident had a significant impact on her health and she had been forced to move out of her home.
Ms Howe said Benson told police he thought the woman was someone else and he "got the wrong person".
Advertisement
Lawyer Graeme Davis said his client had been a model of rehabilitation since his last release from prison, although he admitted Benson had a long criminal history.
He said Benson had worked as a drug and alcohol counsellor with the Western Region Drug and Alcohol Centre for a couple of years but that work had now ended.
The lawyer said Benson had made a significant difference to the lives of his clients.
Mr Davis said Benson had lapsed back into alcohol abuse during a tumultuous time in his life and had consumed a bottle of vodka before the offending.
He said his client had shown significant remorse and was now "back on the wagon".
In 2012 Benson pleaded guilty in Warrnambool court to a string of serious driving offences and was sentenced to a total of 39 months' jail, with a minimum of 18 months to serve.
Advertisement
The lawyer said his client was so intoxicated on February 11 he was unaware of his circumstances and had smashed up his own car with a baseball bat.
The magistrate said it was offending of the highest order and it was only good luck that allowed the victim to move fast enough to avoid being run down.
The matter is expected to return to court on Wednesday afternoon for sentencing to be completed.
UPDATED - Wednesday
IN OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.