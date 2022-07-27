The Standard

Tommy Jackson and Brody Couch to represent BBL clubs in Darwin Twenty20 tournament

Updated July 27 2022 - 4:15am, first published 4:00am
OPPORTUNITY: Tommy Jackson will feature for the Melbourne Renegades Academy. Picture: Tyler Lewis

Warrnambool and District cricket exports Tommy Jackson and Brody Couch will both play in Darwin's Top End Twenty20 tournament in mid-August.

