Warrnambool and District cricket exports Tommy Jackson and Brody Couch will both play in Darwin's Top End Twenty20 tournament in mid-August.
Jackson, the former Victorian rookie and Geelong Premier Cricket star, will play for the Melbourne Renegades Academy Squad in the tournament alongside six contracted members of the BBL 11 squad.
The right-handed batter - who has crunched five Premier Cricket centuries from 49 appearances with Geelong - is currently in Darwin playing for Tracy Village where he has scored 300 runs.
The former North Warrnambool Eels product has also played two games with City Cyclones in the NT Strike League.
Another WDCA export, Couch, will be playing for the Melbourne Stars Academy Squad in the Twenty20 tournament.
The Nirranda product and Victorian contracted fast bowler enjoyed a breakout BBL campaign for the Melbourne Stars to be their leading wicket taker with 16 wickets and will be hoping to build momentum ahead of a big summer.
Couch, who also plays at Geelong alongside Jackson, will be one of the most experienced players in the Stars' team.
The tournament - which begins on August 11 - will feature five teams, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Cricket Australia XI, Northern Territory and Papua New Guinea.
