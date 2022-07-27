Two companies and the owner of a Cape Bridgewater property have fronted court charged over an alleged koala massacre last year.
Lawyers for James Troeth, Bryant's Forestry and Earth Moving, and KR Hutchinson Rural Contractors appeared in Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday for a directions hearing.
The three parties were charged by the conservation regulator in December with animal cruelty offences after the alleged mass killing of koalas at a Cape Bridgewater bluegum plantation in February last year.
Landowner Mr Troeth and Bryant's Forestry and Earth Moving each face 126 charges under the Wildlife Act, including 18 aggravated cruelty charges for causing fatal injuries.
That charge carries a maximum penalty of more than $200,000 for a business and $90,000 or two years' jail for an individual.
Mr Troeth and Bryant's are accused of clearing habitat which wounded and caused unreasonable pain or suffering to dozens of koalas. They are also charged with destroying koalas which are a protected species.
KR Hutchinson Rural Contractors has been charged with one cruelty offence for disturbing the koala population.
It is understood the three parties intend to contest the charges.
The matters were adjourned until November 29 for a contest mention hearing, which aims to facilitate early guilty pleas and narrow issues in dispute.
The conservation regulator last year said 21 koalas were found dead on site and a further 49 koalas were required to be euthanised.
It is alleged an assessment showed 70 koalas were identified as experiencing, or likely to experience, pain or suffering in the form of starvation and/or dehydration, and 25 of those koalas had also sustained fractures.
The regulator said more than 120 koalas were released directly from the incident site back into the wild and more than 70 taken into care.
About 60 of those animals were later released back into the wild.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
