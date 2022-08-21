New recipe cards and online videos will help south-west families make affordable and more nutritious meals as rising grocery costs see unprecedented demand for food bank support.
Two south-west organisations are working to improve health outcomes by developing healthy recipes using donated pantry staples as the main ingredients.
Portland's United Way Glenelg has collaborated with SEA Change (Sustainable Eating and Activity Change) to create four easy recipes, accompanied by a simple one-minute tutorial video on how to prepare them, which is accessible via a QR code.
Recipes include beef and veg stir fry, Mexican tuna and rice, hearty soup and microwave apple crumble.
Most of the donated food is provided by Warrnambool and District Food Share. Executive officer Amanda Hennessy said its clients have received a recipe card and ingredients in their food hampers and they would continue to be rolled out in the coming weeks.
These recipes can also be viewed by the public looking for a quick, easy and affordable dinner option as they look to save money due to rising cost of living pressures, she said.
Items donated at Portland's Little Free Pantries, an initiative born out of COVID that has continued to grow in popularity, will also be used to make the recipes.
United Way Glenelg executive officer Nicole Carr said for many people, food banks and pantries were the first lines of defence against food insecurity and the recipes would encourage clients to make healthier choices.
"While we are always grateful for donations, we are looking at ways we can improve the nutritional value of these goods," Ms Carr said.
"Our goal was to create recipes based on the assumption that the client has minimal cooking experience, utensils and cooking facilities."
She said the rising cost of living had led to unprecedented demand in people visiting food banks and pantries and often non-perishable donated items were high in salt and sugar, which enabled them to be shelf-stable.
Ms Carr said many people attending food pantries also suffered elevated rates of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and other diet-related conditions and the latest census data found Portland had significantly more health issues than other Victorian areas.
She said with eight in 10 Australians now owning a smartphone, it made sense to put healthy recipes in the palm of clients' hands through their devices, but paper recipe cards were also produced for those without a device.
"The videos go for about one minute in length and the ingredients and cooking methods are simple so anyone can follow along," Ms Carr said.
For those looking to donate to the Little FREE Pantries consider looking for low sodium (less than 400mg/100g) and low sugar (less than 15g per 100g) and place the items directly into the pantry.
Recipe cards are available at every Little FREE Pantry, along with a QR code attached to the pantry, taking people to the videos.
To view the full playlist go to www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLvCHPNeh-gc78KHO9KqTxSt7lSwaRDJjI
