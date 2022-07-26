The Standard

A Camperdown woman will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on a late date

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 26 2022 - 9:20pm, first published 9:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police check reveals station wagon rego suspended, driver disqualified

South-west police continuing to focus on driver licence checks has led to another car being impounded.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.