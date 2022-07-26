Police check reveals station wagon rego suspended, driver disqualified

South-west police continuing to focus on driver licence checks has led to another car being impounded.
A police spokeswoman said that earlier this week Camperdown uniform police officers intercepted a black Holden Calais station wagon when the vehicle was flagged as having a suspended registration.
"Further enquiries on Monday revealed that the driver of the vehicle, a 32-year-old Camperdown woman, was disqualified from driving a motor vehicle," she said.
"The vehicle was seized which will attract towing and storage fees of $1290 for the 30 days it will be impounded.
"The driver will also have to appear at the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on a date to be fixed on a number of charges, expected to include driving while disqualified and driving an unregistered vehicle."
Both those charges usually attract heavy fines and driving while disqualified can result in a jail term.
The spokeswoman said that police were on duty 24 hours every day of the year and one priority was road safety and reducing road trauma.
She said police had the ability to now check the vehicle and driver status of everyone on the roads.
"In some police vehicles that's done automatically through licence plate scanning," she said.
