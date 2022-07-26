A 1.73 hectare block of land in Cobden will be subdivided into three lots in a major win for one south-west municipality "crying out for land supply".
All Corangamite Shire councillors voted to grant a planning permit application for 43 Mills Road on Tuesday night.
The area - which includes an existing single-storey dwelling - will comprise land parcels 4189, 4484 and 8663 square metres in size.
Two objections were made which raised issues concerning increasing traffic and dust, narrow road width, service vehicle access and road surface.
South-central councillor Jo Beard declared a conflict of interest and was not present for the vote.
Those remaining acknowledged the concerns raised but found the application to be in-line with council priorities.
Deputy mayor Geraldine Conheady said the subdivision supported the council's municipal lot strategy.
"We're crying out for land supply, we're progressing the Cobden Structure Plan to facilitate growth - I believe this decision ought to be to grant a permit," she said.
"This is an already well-established low density residential zone, the proposal is consistent with and complimentary to the property subdivisions there and the lot sizes proposed sit in the range of the the existing lot sizes in the area.
"It does support our municipal lot strategy. We're seeking infill subdivision and we're looking for infill development and housing residential lots to come onto the market.
"The concerns raised by the objector are not with the subdivision itself but rather the road and its surface. The issues raised aren't insurmountable and can be dealt with over time. I'm not saying that'll be any time soon but it can be done."
Central ward councillor Laurie Hickey shared Cr Conheady's sentiment.
"The Corangamite Shire continually finds itself under pressure for residential blocks so it's subdivisions like this which are welcomed," he said.
"It's been brought to our attention that the road's infrastructure needs some development and that's been taken onboard through the officer's report."
