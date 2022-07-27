HARRY White is part of an emerging group of footballers hoping to lift Old Collegians up the Warrnambool and District league ladder.
The utility - named in the Warriors' best in nine of his 14 games in 2022 - has noticed improvement since the start of the season.
"Every single player has stepped up from last year because we're all young and we're all trying to get better together," he said.
White, 19, has established himself in the Ben van de Camp-coached side after COVID-19 restrictions made for a stop-start introduction to senior football.
"I debuted when I was 16, so 2019, just one game then and last year was my first full year," he said.
"It (the cancelled season) was annoying because you did the full pre-season in 2020 leading up to it and then to have that taken away annoys you a bit.
"Now there's a better groove and you're staying in rhythm the whole time."
White, who prides himself on his "run, effort and speed", said ninth-placed Old Collegians (3-12) had built belief after back-to-back wins against Timboon Demons and Dennington.
He knows the Warriors' run home - it plays top-five sides Panmure, Nirranda and Kolora-Noorat - will be challenging but provide an insight into their growth.
"We played well against some of them the last time, so it will be good to see where we're at the second time around," he said.
"The last few weeks before those wins we were starting to put some good performances in and it was just good to see that effort finally pay off.
"Hopefully we can keep it going and start off strong next year."
White, who enjoys the camaraderie with his older and younger teammates, works as a second-year apprentice landscaper for MJ Walsh.
The former Emmanuel College student said it was a hard but rewarding career, particularly in summer.
"It's not as fun (in winter) because you're in the rain the whole time but it's still good work," White joked.
Old Collegians host Panmure, which sits in second spot with a 13-2 win-loss record, at Davidson Oval on Saturday.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
