The Standard

Warrnambool footballer Eddy Gattek on returning to the sport, senior debut

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated July 27 2022 - 4:49am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEXT CHAPTER: Eddy Gattek joined Warrnambool's illustrious history when he made his senior debut. Picture: Morgan Hancock

EDDY Gattek's decision to return to football after a two-year break culminated in a senior debut.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.