Man who hit, bit woman accepts sentence indication

A Warrnambool man who punched a woman to the face and bit her ear has accepted an eight-month jail sentence.
Geoffrey Pennell, 39, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with assault-related offences.
The court heard the man was at the female victim's home on February 10 when an argument ensued over a mobile phone at 1.30pm.
The angry man dove on the woman, who screamed in the hope neighbours would hear and contact police.
Pennell told the victim to be quiet before punching her multiple times to the face and then biting her right ear.
He pinned the woman down, held an unknown object to the back of her neck and threatened to kill her.
The court heard the victim thought the item was a knife.
When she tried to call for help, Pennell put his hand over her mouth so she couldn't breathe.
He then left with her mobile phone.
The victim sought refuge with a neighbour.
She suffered a swollen right ear lobe with an obvious tooth impression and concussion to her head and neck.
She was transported to hospital for treatment.
The man was arrested at a nearby train station.
At the time of the offending he was on a community correction order.
Heather Anderson, representing Pennell, said the man had served 166 days in custody on remand.
She said her client had long-standing issues with drug abuse, including an addiction to heroin and then methamphetamine.
Ms Anderson said Pennell also suffered injuries during the assault, including bruises to his leg and neck.
Pennell accepted a sentence indication of eight months' jail, less the time already served on remand.
He will be released on a 12-month adjourned undertaking with a condition he must do a men's behaviour change program.
The man also pleaded guilty to breaching the community correction order and was jailed for the 55 days he spent in custody on remand prior to that sentence.
The court heard he had a long history of drug offending and the Office of Corrections had cancelled 13 previous orders.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
