Warrnambool man hits, bites woman

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated July 26 2022 - 8:14am, first published 6:00am
Man who hit, bit woman accepts sentence indication

A Warrnambool man who punched a woman to the face and bit her ear has accepted an eight-month jail sentence.

