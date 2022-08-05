The Standard

Camperdown abattoir Castle Estate gains rare certification in organic processing

JG
By Jessica Greenan
August 5 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG BREAK: Castle Estate chief executive officer Steven Castle says the new certification will help fill a gap in the market.

A boutique abattoir in Camperdown famed for its unusual delicacies has become the state's first to offer organically-processed pork.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.