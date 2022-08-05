A boutique abattoir in Camperdown famed for its unusual delicacies has become the state's first to offer organically-processed pork.
Castle Estate - previously Koallah Farm - is the third of its kind to gain certification in organic processing.
Chief executive officer Steven Castle said a surplus of produce without adequate facilities to process them had stumped growth in the region's organic product market.
"Many people may not know, but if you are an organically certified producer you must get your animals processed at an organically-certified abattoir to allow the product to be marketed as 'certified organic'," he said.
The integrity of the supply chain must be maintained from the abattoir to the end consumer to be certified.
From a processing perspective that includes ensuring animal welfare, restricting all chemical interference and packaging.
Mr Castle said that created a gap in the market for his products.
"Due to the lack of an organically-certified pork abattoir in Victoria, the growth of the organic pork industry has been significantly restricted," he said.
"We believe there is a significant opportunity in this space."
It's not the first time the small-scale facility has seized a unique opening.
In 2020 it became the first in Victoria to process field-harvested wild deer for human intake in a move designed to re-purpose the meat previously destined for pet food products.
The abattoir currently processes beef, lamb, goat, buffalo and kangaroos.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
