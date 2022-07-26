Jemmah Lynch
Born: Warrnambool on October 5, 1997.
Advertisement
Partner: Tom.
Parents: Les and Leonie. Siblings: Dylan, Kasia, Ebony and Liam.
Education: St Patrick's Primary School in Port Fairy before going to Emmanuel College in Warrnambool.
Sporting highlight: Playing netball for Port Fairy in the 2017 grand final when we lost to Hamilton.
Jemmah, we'll talk about your netball career shortly and your role as playing coach at Old Collegians, but I'm interested in talking about your working life and, in particular, a certain event which happened over COVID.
Would you know what I'm talking about?
I've got a good idea of what you're on about.
I'm the events and accommodation manager at Port Fairy's Oak and Anchor Hotel.
We, like lots of other businesses and people, have been impacted heavily by COVID.
I take it you want to talk about a marriage which took place at the Oak and Anchor in February 2021.
That's what I would like to talk about.
Can you please give details about the wedding?
We had a wedding booked in for Bec and Rob Cumbrae-Stewart on Saturday, February 13, 2021.
Bec is the daughter of Terri and Donald McDonald.
Like all weddings, there had been lots of preparations in organising the event.
The scary thing was it was the first wedding that we were going to have at The Oak and Anchor Hotel, so we wanted to make sure that everything was going to go well.
Bec and Rob were in Port Fairy on the Friday morning when the news broke at 11am that Victoria was going into lockdown at midnight on the Friday night, so it meant we would not be able to host the wedding on the Saturday.
Advertisement
What measures did you put in place once the news broke that Victoria was going into lockdown at midnight on the Friday night?
Let's just say we went into panic mode.
With the help of Bec and Rob, it was decided to hold the wedding on the Friday, with the ceremony to start at 3pm.
Bec and Rob advised all of their guests by phone of the dramatic change in plans.
We had to contact the caterers (Wyntons), photographer and make-up artists, plus anyone else who was needed, of the change in time.
Advertisement
There were some guests driving down from Melbourne and they said they would be in Port Fairy by 3pm.
News got around Port Fairy that the wedding was coming forward 24 hours and the community spirit of Port Fairy came to the fore once again.
Different people came in asking if we needed a hand to get things ready for the Friday afternoon wedding.
It was amazing the support we received to make sure that Bec and Rob's wedding went ahead.
We ended up pulling the whole event together in five hours.
It was like a baptism of fire for our first wedding at the Oak and Anchor Hotel.
Advertisement
How many guests attended the wedding?
Originally, there was to be 130 guests, but we ended up having 98 people.
We had to have everyone out of the hotel by 11.45pm as the lockdown kicked in at midnight.
Bec and Rob were amazing to work with during the whole ordeal.
Weddings are a stressful thing at the best of times without having a COVID lockdown hanging over your head.
It's for sure none of the staff at the Oak and Anchor Hotel will ever forget the first wedding that was held at the facility.
Advertisement
Jemmah, has the facility hosted many weddings since that one in February 2021?
We've had a few.
We've got three booked in before Christmas this year and already got nine booked in for early 2023 and one of those is Tom and mine, which is on February 24.
Where did your netball career begin?
I would have been six years old when I started in the junior development side at Port Fairy.
Advertisement
Mum was playing and had a coaching role.
I then went and worked my way through different teams in the under 13s, 15s and under 17s before playing in various senior sides.
I'll never forget back in 2014 when we were short of players.
I played in the under 17s and then division one before playing in the A grade side later in that year.
We made the grand final in 2018 and 2019 in division one but sadly, we lost both years, which was disappointing.
Jemmah, you made the switch to play netball with Old Collegians in 2021.
Advertisement
It must have been a big decision to leave Port Fairy as you had played so much netball with the club?
It was a pretty big decision because mum and dad have been heavily involved at the Port Fairy footy-netball club and so had I.
The main reason for the change was to join my partner Tom Lambevski.
Tom plays footy for Old Collegians and his brother Mick is an assistant coach.
My dad Les has strong links with Old Collegians, having played there many years ago and been the club runner, plus he was the assistant coach to Nick Sheehan.
I took over as the A grade and under 17 netball coach at Old Collegians for this season.
Advertisement
Rebecca Kavanagh has been my assistant coach but next year, we're in a joint role and I'm really looking for to it.
How have things gone for netball at Old Collegians this season?
We've been going along alright, considering our injuries and players with COVID.
We had a lot of soft tissue injuries in 2021 but due to a solid pre-season of training, we put some of those types of injuries behind us.
The club is very excited with the direction that the footy and netball sides are heading.
We've got great junior programs in place for our footballers and netballers.
Advertisement
The vibe around the club is great.
We had a function on Saturday night and everyone enjoyed themselves.
I would say it'll take just a bit of time but the club is heading in the right direction for the future.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.