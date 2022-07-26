Accused cocaine dealer must prove he was entrapped by covert police

A Port Fairy cray fisherman desperate to avoid a conviction will need to prove at a contested hearing that he was entrapped by the covert police he sold cocaine to.
Kenneth Schwarzenberg, 48, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with trafficking cocaine.
Barrister Denis Connell, representing Mr Schwarzenberg, said his client served 29 days in custody on remand before being released on Supreme Court bail in October last year.
He said at the time of that application Justice Paul Coghlan said the alleged offending was an example of low-level trafficking and the 29 days in custody during COVID-19 lockdowns was likely enough.
Mr Connell said his client was released on bail on the Court Integrated Services Program and a team member had since provided a "glowing endorsement to his adherence to the conditions".
Magistrate Hayley Bate said if Mr Schwarzenberg pleaded guilty to the offending, she would record a conviction and sentence him to time already served and a treatment-only correction order.
But Mr Connell said his client had been working in the crayfishing industry for 45 years and a criminal conviction would interfere with his fishing licence and subsequently his livelihood.
The magistrate said a conviction was warranted because Mr Schwarzenberg had a criminal history involving drug-related prior convictions and a suspended jail sentence in 1995.
Mr Connell refused the magistrate's sentence indication and the matter was booked in for a contested hearing in October.
The court heard that no witnesses would be called during the hearing, which would focus on a legal argument over the issue of entrapment.
Mr Connell said his client was entrapped by covert police officers who attended Port Fairy's Vic Hotel and asked to purchase a kilogram of crayfish.
He said the conversation then developed into purchasing cocaine and a "tiny quantity" of the drug, being one gram, was sold to the undercover detectives.
Mr Connell said the officers told his client they were at the hotel for a celebration. He said there needed to be a legal argument about whether the defence of entrapment was available under Australian law.
It's not the first time the barrister has raised the issue of entrapment.
During Mr Schwarzenberg's bail application, Mr Connell referred to case law involving the sale of 140 grams of heroin to police after an informer allowed the offender to pass through customs uninhibited.
But Justice Coghlan said it was made clear in that case there was no substantive defence of entrapment as long as a "person voluntarily commits the criminal act, and had the necessary intent, irrespective of any inducement by law enforcement officials".
Mr Schwarzenberg will appear in court again in October.
