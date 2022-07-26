COBDEN Health has welcomed a multi-million dollar election funding promise to upgrade its facilities.
Opposition leader Matthew Guy and Polwarth MP Richard Riordan said if the Coalition won November's state poll, it would tip in $6.5 million.
The money would be used for the first stage of a redevelopment to increase the service's capacity from 60 people in aged care to 80, including 20 for people living with dementia.
Cobden Health general manager Helen Paris said 20 specialised beds were desperately needed.
"Our facilities are very aged - our residents deserve to live in a home-like environment with open spaces and access to the outdoors and so forth and to improve their quality of life," she said.
"We're very passionate about health and aged care in our community and we'd be extremely grateful for any support that we can get to make that possible.
"We have such long hallways so it would be nice to get the staff closer to the residents.
"We need to get the message out there that rural aged care needs support and funding."
Cobden Health board chair Duncan Morris said it planned to modernise and improve the aged care facilities.
"The support shown by this commitment gives our volunteer board the confidence to continue to keep planning for the future of Cobden," he said.
Mr Guy said the health service desperately needed the funding. "The staff and executive are doing all they can to provide the best service to Cobden and the district," he said.
Mr Riordan said the funding kept aged care residents close to family and support networks.
"The Cobden community deserves top quality aged care facilities to properly look after its elderly residents and these upgrades are critical in meeting the rising demand for aged care in the region," he said.
Advertisement
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
