The Standard

Opposition leader Matthew Guy and Polwarth MP Richard Riordan promise $6.5 million to Cobden Health

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
July 26 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ELECTION COMMITMENT: Matthew Guy (second from right) and Richard Riordan at Cobden Health on Tuesday afternoon. Picture; Lillian Altman

COBDEN Health has welcomed a multi-million dollar election funding promise to upgrade its facilities.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.