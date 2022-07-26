MPs call on governments to do more to prevent foot and mouth disease outbreak in south-west

Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell is concerned the state government isn't doing all it can to prevent an outbreak of foot and mouth disease.
Ms Britnell, who was involved in Exercise Minotaur in 2002 to help prepare Australia for a possible outbreak, said she wanted the state government to guarantee it would put in place measures identified in that plan.
Advertisement
"I'm also concerned because AgVic has had a lot of money ripped out of it in the last four years and a lot of those people who left have emergency response capabilities," she said.
"I'm acutely aware of the challenges (of an outbreak).
"It will decimate our region if it gets out."
Nationals MP Emma Kealy, who was in Warrnambool on Tuesday, echoed Ms Britnell's fears.
"We haven't seen the action from the federal Labor government that we need to see," Ms Kealy said.
"We rely so heavily on agriculture - it's not just farmers, it's about our food supply, it's about supporting the economy of our rural and regional communities."
Ms Kealy said both state and federal governments needed to do more to prevent an outbreak.
"We're only seeing foot baths being rolled out now in airports when they should have been rolled out over a month ago," she said.
"There simply have not been enough strategies put in place to mitigate and minimise the risk for Victorian farmers."
Victorian Minister for Agriculture Gayle Tierney said much work was being done to prevent an outbreak.
"We are working hand in glove with the Commonwealth in doing everything we can to keep Australia FMD-free," Ms Tierney said.
"Agriculture Victoria continues to ensure its staff, stakeholders and the community are prepared for any biosecurity risks from exotic disease such as foot-and-mouth."
FMD fragments have been discovered in Adelaide and Melbourne this week, with agriculture minister Murray Watt warning that a single case of FMD would halt Australia's export industry overnight.
On Monday, New Zealand said it was ramping up defences against "doomsday disease" foot and mouth, but has stropped short of a ban on travel.
Jacinda Ardern says her country will rely significantly on Australia and is working hand in glove with Australian authorities to avoid a devastating outbreak in New Zealand.
New Zealand has never had an outbreak of the disease, relying - like Australia - on strict rules to keep it out.
Biosecurity New Zealand has banned personal importations of meat products from Indonesia and will ask travellers to use chemical footbaths at airports.
Advertisement
There are also increased checks on baggage and containers from Indonesia.
Federal Member for Wannon Dan Tehan expressed grave fears about the threat of an outbreak last week.
"I can't think of anything more devastating outside of a terrorist attack," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.