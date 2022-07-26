South-west residents will face lengthy waits to see a mental health professional without significant government investment, according to the state opposition.
The opposition's mental health spokeswoman Emma Kealy expressed concern about the region's high rate of suicide while in Warrnambool on Tuesday.
Recently released census data revealed 10.8 per cent of Warrnambool residents had a mental health condition, which is above the state average of 8.8 per cent.
Let's Talk co-founder John Parkinson has previously spoken about the region's high suicide rate.
He is extremely concerned at least 12 people had died by suicide in the south-west since December.
Ms Kealy said she was worried about the high number of people experiencing mental health issues on waiting lists.
"It's deeply concerning - the rate of mental ill health across the region, but also the suicide rate," Ms Kealy said.
"Any life lost to suicide is a life that we could have perhaps put some mitigation measures in place to help support that person at the lowest point in their life - when they have lost hope.
"I would love to see a system in Victoria where if people are feeling that sense of hopelessness or if they are identified that they need mental health support, that they can actually reach out and get that help when they need it."
Ms Kealy said the state was facing a mental health workforce crisis.
She said the Royal Commission into the mental health system in 2019 made recommendations about investing in building the workforce.
However, she said the state government had not done enough to ensure people in need had access to treatment.
"Now we're in a crisis where people simply cannot get an appointment to see a mental health professional when they're feeling their lowest," Ms Kealy said.
"Unless we see a key investment to get more workers into the mental sector in Victoria, people will still not be able to get that help when they need it."
Ms Kealy said addressing the mental health crisis would be a key priority for a Coalition government if elected in November.
A response from the state government has been sought.
If you or someone you know needs support:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
