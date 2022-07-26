Victorian opposition leader Matthew Guy has called for greater transparency from Lyndoch Living after hearing from a group of concerned locals on Monday evening.
"I think it would go a long way if the board was interacting and being more transparent with the community," he said during a visit to Warrnambool.
Mr Guy listened to a range of allegations about the aged care service, including a shortage of staff affecting the provision of care.
"I think there is a lot of angst that I've come across - whether it is justified or not is immaterial," he said on Tuesday morning.
The opposition leader said he thought the board could address many of the issues if it encouraged more input from the wider community.
"If you've got an open relationship - which I would encourage the board to do - then I think that will help address a lot of the community concerns that are being raised," Mr Guy said.
"I would encourage the board to have an open relationship as much as they can."
The Keep Lyndoch Living community group launched a petition on July 17 to dismiss the Lyndoch board, citing a lack of transparency.
"The board has refused to allow members of the community to become general members of Lyndoch Living," the petition said.
"More than 130 applications in 2021 were rejected without any reason given."
As of July 26 the petition had more than 1500 signatures.
According to the Lyndoch Living constitution, there is no limit to how many people can be members of the organisation.
Mr Guy said he believed community members should be invited to become members to provide input on the running of the facility.
"If there are issues down there, the community will help solve them - you won't solve them with a seven person board."
Lyndoch board directors Percy Eccles and Suzanne Coulson resigned in 2021 and are yet to be replaced.
The Lyndoch Living constitution states it must have at least nine board directors and not more than 12. The other directors can vote "at any time" to fill a casual vacancy.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
