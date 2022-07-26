West Warrnambool has bolstered its line-up for the Warrnambool and District cricket season, adding experienced all-rounder Justin Snow to its squad.
Snow - originally from Melbourne - has returned to Australia after nine seasons with English outfit Northern Cricket Club in the Liverpool and District Cricket Competition.
Across 260 games for the club's first XI, the spin-bowling all-rounder amassed 4028 runs at an average of 24.86 and claimed 267 wickets at an average of 16.66.
In 2021 Snow helped Northern to the premier division title, scoring 394 runs at 35.82 and taking 17 wickets.
Speaking to The Standard, Snow said he was "looking forward" to the season after moving to the area with his partner for a "sea change".
Snow's signing came about through a connection between his Northern captain and Panther Alastair Templeton.
The all-rounder is focused on contributing for his new side, as well as providing leadership to the next generation.
"It seems like there's a lot of young kids down there so hopefully I can give them a few pointers and tips and help them along the way," he said.
Panthers coach Tyler Fowler was delighted to have Snow onboard for the upcoming season.
"He's going to be a really good asset to our team," he said. "He's played a lot of senior cricket.
"He's a really good fella which is half the battle."
Fowler also confirmed the Panthers would likely welcome 23-year-old Zimbabwean cricketer Daniel Zvidzvai to their ranks.
Zvidzvai - a wicket-keeper batsman - has played five first-class games for the Matabeleland Tuskers with his last coming in February 2022.
He also represented Zimbabwe under 19s in 2017.
"He's keen as mustard to get out and have a crack in Australia," Fowler said of Zvidzvai.
The Panthers finished sixth in division one last season, with Fowler saying he wants to begin the year "expecting to play finals".
"That's why you play," he said.
"You want to get to the end of the season and finish on top.
"You play to win a flag but you've got to also enjoy it. I think that's half the battle too. If you're playing well you enjoy it more anyway.
"I just want the boys to have a good year. We could definitely improve on our last two years."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
