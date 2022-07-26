The Standard

West Warrnambool signs all-rounder Justin Snow for 2022-23 Warrnambool District cricket season

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated July 26 2022 - 7:27am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RECRUIT: Justin Snow will ply his trade at West Warrnambool for the 2022-23 season.

West Warrnambool has bolstered its line-up for the Warrnambool and District cricket season, adding experienced all-rounder Justin Snow to its squad.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.