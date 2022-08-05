Wanted man arrested in armed robbery investigation

UPDATE, Friday, 11.33am:
A 31-year-old Ballarat man was arrested in Cobden on Friday morning and is assisting police with their enquiries into an alleged armed robbery.
Detective Sergeant Matthew Laxton, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the man was arrested in the Cobden area at 8.45am on Friday.
The man was wanted in relation to an alleged armed robbery in the Camperdown Woolworths supermarket car park at 5pm Sunday, July 24.
"The Ballarat man is in custody after being arrested by Warrnambool investigators and currently assisting police with our enquiries," he said.
"It's expected the man will be charged with offences and front a magistrate for a remand hearing either Friday afternoon or on Monday," he said.
Anyone with information about the incident is requested to contact Warrnambool police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
