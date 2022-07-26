The Standard

An incident took place in the Camperdown Woolworths car park about 5pm Sunday

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 26 2022 - 12:20am, first published 12:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police seeking witnesses to armed robbery over small debt

Police are in the process of tracking down a 31-year-old Ballarat man after an alleged armed robbery in Camperdown on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.