Warrnambool and District Cricket Association is steadily preparing for the season ahead with two-day cricket to return and new-look divisions to battle it out for premiership glory.
The season will begin on Saturday, October 1 with division one cricket, while the remaining senior grades will kick off from Saturday, October 8.
Division three and four will play Sunday matches only this season.
One-day cricket will dominate the first 11 rounds of the season with a dedicated one-day grand final to take place on Sunday, December 12, with five two-day matches to be played after Christmas.
The grand final will then take place on Saturday ,March 18 and Sunday, March 19. Division three and four one-day grand finals will be played on Saturday, March 18.
WDCA chairperson Gordon McLeod said while the structure was at a draft stage, it was pleasing to get some key dates away including pencilling in two-day cricket.
"The appetite (for two-day cricket) was never lost, really, all the clubs really enjoy playing it," he said.
"Primarily we've got three structures, two-day cricket which allows for clubs with depth to give others opportunities, one-day cricket and Twenty20 cricket.
"It's all in draft form at this stage, there's still a lot of work to be done but it's an indicator of what the season will look like. Things can change, ground availability has to be considered before it can be finalised."
The divisions will look slightly different this season, with 12 teams to play in division one, 17 teams in division two - split into eight teams in the gold section and nine in the blue section - with 12 teams in division three and 13 in division four.
"(Division two) will have two divisions, both will have premiers this season," he said.
"There's a drive to get into division one for some clubs and this is one of the ways for that to happen, it gives you an opportunity to be elevated. There will be a top-four, they'll play a normal finals series and we'll crown two premiers.
"It gives them opportunity in the future, if they're good enough, to be able to get into division one."
Twenty20 cricket will also play a major part in the season once again with the tournament to be played with four pools of four teams with a double-header cricket bonanza to take place on Saturday, December 17 under lights at D.C Farran Oval in Mortlake and Reid Oval in Warrnambool.
The Twenty20 decider will be played under lights at the Reid on Sunday, January 7.
McLeod said the fixture was some time away from being released with a range of factors being considered.
