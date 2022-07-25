Wanted man arrested, remanded in custody on family violence charges

A 34-year-old Hamilton man has been remanded in custody on charges relating to family violence offending after appearing in Warrnambool court.
The man, who cannot be named as that would identify the woman involved, was arrested by Portland police on Monday and presented before the Warrnambool Magistrates Court late in the afternoon.
He has been remanded in custody until August 29.
The man was picked up by Portland police after a whereabouts alert was issued for the man.
He's facing now charges including breaches of an intervention order and causing criminal damages while on bail for other similar charges.
It's alleged he damaged a fence and a window at the woman's property
His previous charges include making threats to kill and staying at her house despite an intervention order being in place.
His sentencing on those charges had been deferred to see how he performed on a community corrections order.
