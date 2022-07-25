Wanted man arrested, remanded in custody on family violence charges

The Standard

Wanted Hamilton man picked up by Portland police, appears in Warrnambool court

AT
By Andrew Thomson
July 25 2022 - 10:00pm
A 34-year-old Hamilton man has been remanded in custody on charges relating to family violence offending after appearing in Warrnambool court.

