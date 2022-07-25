Erratic drink driver reported to police, blows .129

South-west police have warned drivers to stick to the road rules and drive to the conditions after a wet and windy night.
On Monday afternoon at 4.20pm Heywood police intercepted a station wagon on the Princes Highway at Heathmere.
Advertisement
The 35-year-old driver from Dennington returned a positive preliminary breath test for alcohol.
Soon after at the the Portland police station he returned an evidentiary alcohol reading of 0.129 - two-and-a-half times the legal limit for a fully licensed driver.
His licence was immediately suspended for a minimum of 12 months and he will be facing the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on a date yet to be scheduled.
"Local police would like to thank the members of the public who called triple zero (000) and reported an erratic and dangerous vehicle," a police spokesman said.
"Your help has taken a substance-affected driver off the roads. There is simply no excuse for drink driving."
The spokesman also warned motorists to slow down and drive to the conditions after a wet start to the week.
Port Fairy has recorded the highest rainfall since 9am yesterday with 12.6mm until 7am Tuesday and parts of the Colac region had 11.2 in the same time.
"We request all drivers take care, drive to the conditions and give themselves every chance of getting to their destination safely," the spokesman said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.