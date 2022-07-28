FIRST-TIME script writer Wendy Hunter will this weekend see her play transformed on stage.
She is one of four Port Fairy Theatre Group members to see her play presented on stage at Lecture Hall this weekend for Page to stage short plays July season.
The shows are running on Friday and Saturday from 7.30pm and Saturday and Sunday from 2pm, with each play lasting 20 minutes.
The group president's play, Sometimes I Wonder, is about a middle aged couple reflecting on their lost love.
"When I submitted it I was very nervous having not written one before but it was very exciting having it chosen," she said.
The other plays being presented are Flumpety Krumps by Deon Cameron which tells the story of a young child who hears noises; Wear Shirts by Paul Bucci about a chance encounter in a park and when an ex-girlfriend turns up in the park and Water Under the Bridge by Kath Harper about disaster striking when an two couples are forced to share a house together.
Ms Hunter said 22 plays were submitted.
"Every play was cold read - where group members read from the script without having seen it before," Ms Hunter said.
"The writers were invited to come along to these and were provided with feedback on the scripts."
She said from there 15 were selected and work-shopped - out of those eight were selected with four being presented this month and the remaining four in November.
Some of the plays contain course language. Tickets can be booked at trybooking.com/cauls.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
