THE 140th anniversary of the arrival of the SS Casino steamship into Port Fairy is being celebrated this weekend.
Port Fairy Historical Society is hosting a free event on Saturday including a talk, walk, memorial and showcase of memorabilia.
The ship docked at Port Fairy on July 29, 1882.
It became shipwrecked almost 50 years later in Apollo Bay just weeks before Port Fairy was set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its arrival in town.
Port Fairy Historical Society collection manager Lynda Tieman said the celebration was being held to recognise the ship and its history with the port.
"The vessel served the community well for almost 50 years," she said.
"When the boats used to come in all the children would run down to the wharf to play and watch the men (on the ships)."
She said those on the ships would shop in the town and interact with the locals.
Ms Tieman said the day would begin at Port Fairy Museum and Archives at 1.30pm with a talk by Port Fairy Historical Society member Richard Patterson.
"He'll do a talk that will run for about 15 minutes to let people know the beginnings of the Belfast and Koroit Steam Navigation Company in Port Fairy," she said.
This will be followed by a walk led by Port Fairy Historical Society member Glen Foster.
"He'll take us across to the wharf area and talk about the ship and share stories about Casino and where it berthed - the (Belfast and Koroit Steam Navigation Company) offices are still there but they're now accommodation," Ms Tieman said.
Ms Tieman said due to the ship's size it hit many other boats, including the couta fishing vessels as it navigated its way along the Moyne River.
"These traders (on the ships) were lucky to survive because they were running into other boats and aground and all sorts of things," she said.
"Casino was no different and managed to save itself a few times - you've just got to use your eye and know the place and would have had a compass of some kind that wasn't as up to date (as what you would have these days) and (there was) no wireless."
A memorial will be held at the cairn to remember those who died when the ship sank.
The day will end with visitors given the opportunity to explore memorabilia from the ship.
Ms Tieman said it included a whistle, the derrick (a crane-type device), chairs that washed ashore and a captain's jacket and hat.
It will conclude with the launch of Stan Evans' book The Casino Story which was edited by Mr Patterson.
Each year on July 10 a commemoration of the sinking of the ship is usually held, but this weekend's celebration amalgamates the two historical events.
SS Casino was used to transport large quantities of wool, potatoes, onions, grain, sheep, cattle, other produce and passengers along the west coast.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
