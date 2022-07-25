'Appalling': Man assaults police, launches drugs out car window

A Warrnambool man has admitted to assaulting two police officers during a routine intercept in a street known for its drug activity.
Guy Winter, 48, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker on duty and possessing cannabis.
He was placed on an adjourned undertaking to be of good behaviour for 12 months.
Winter was intercepted driving a blue Ford Laser in Warrnambool's Clovelly Court on April 29 last year shortly before 2am.
The court heard First Constable Will Ringin and First Constable Josh McMahon observed Winter leaving an address known for its high drug activity. They could also smell cannabis in his car.
Winter threw a piece of foil containing 1.46 grams of cannabis out his car window.
First Constable Ringin then took the man's keys in order to place him under arrest.
The court heard Winter was uncooperative with the officers, resisted being placed in handcuffs and had to be physically forced to the ground in order to be arrested.
He continued to abuse police and threatened to spit on them.
First Constable Ringin was the victim of an unrelated vicious assault last year with his attacker being sentenced in the Warrnambool Court Court on Friday, attracting wide-spread media attention.
On Monday the court heard the two officers were not injured by Winter's offending and he was therefore not subjected to the mandatory six months' jail.
During an interview, he told police he "just cracked the sh*ts" and the officers had ruined his day over what he referred to as a petty crime.
Magistrate Hayley Bate said the offending was an appalling display of behaviour.
"Police are entitled not to be treated in this matter," she said, in which Winter agreed.
The court heard at the time of the offending the man had been smoking cannabis for about 30 years but on Monday he had been clean for 12 weeks.
Ms Bate said it was positive to hear the man had kicked his habit.
She said it was clear the man had accepted responsibility for his "inappropriate" actions, and agreed police didn't deserve to be treated in such a way.
Winter was ordered to continue to engage with mental health and drug treatment, and donate $500 to the Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
